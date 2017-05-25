GALLERY: See the beauty of Donegal as the An Post Rás moves between Buncrana and Dungloe on Day 5

On Day 5 of the An Post Rás, the cyclists made the long trek from Buncrana to Dungloe, all across north and north-west Donegal, passing many landmarks including the Harry Blaney Bridge and Errigal Mountain.

The stage was another success for the An Post team with Regan Gough first home in Dungloe to take the second stage of the week for the team.

Tomorrow the Rás will travel from Dungloe to Donegal Town, taking in one of the toughest climbs in cycling in Ireland, Glengesh.

See our gallery of pics which shows off Donegal at its best.

PHOTOS BY INPHO