GALLERY: McGuinness addresses Donegal Dublin Business Network

The importance of ensuring time is set-aside to facilitate reflection was just one of many insightful parallels drawn between the worlds of sport and commerce by former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness at a recent meeting of the Donegal Dublin Business Network (DDBN).

More than 120 members of the recently-launched organisation heard the Performance Consultant to Glasgow Celtic Football Club speak at the networking event, which took place

at the headquarters of leading legal firm Arthur Cox.

The All-Ireland winning player and manager observed that being busy at day-to- day tasks

was an incredibly important aspect of success, adding that hard work and preparation were

essential ingredients for sustained achievement in any walk of life. But sometimes it’s

important to take the foot off the pedal and pause for thought.

“Reflection is one of the most important things you can do but people are often so very busy in their lives, putting out fires and getting things done, that they don’t stand back and ask themselves ‘where am I at?’ Now they may ask themselves ‘How am I doing?’ but that’s a different thing. Establishing where you are at in the wider process comes from reflection and the importance of safeguarding time for this is a vital part of sustained high performance,” Jim explained.

The DDBN, which now has more than 130 members, was launched in February and aims to foster mutually beneficial relationships between Dublin-based members of the business community who are from Donegal or who have strong links to the county. It also seeks to provide members with access to a range of speakers who can offer useful insights and analysis on subjects of business interest and personal self-development.

The recent event, which was sponsored by the Donegal family firm Magee 1866 Home & Clothing, was their first members-only gathering. The network is open to those from Donegal or with a strong connection to Donegal. Members must have a place of business, or be employed in business (i.e. have an office and be active), in the Greater Dublin Area.

These criteria are strictly enforced.

Membership is available by visiting the recently-launched DDBN website at www.donegaldublinbusinessnetwork.com. Candidates make an application, this is

reviewed and if the criteria are fulfilled, they are then invited to pay a membership for the remainder of 2017 of €30.