Fantastic response as up to 40 volunteers leave iconic Donegal beach sparkling

In the wake of litter problems encountered last weekend at Rossnowlagh’s iconic beach, the local community reacted positively this afternoon and took part in a massive clean up which was organised by local man James Garvey.

Earlier in the week Donegal County Council carried out a clean up but today the volunteers took it a step further digging deep into every crevice in the rocks ensuring that the beach was restored to its normal pristine condition.

The voluntary group were joined by Cllr. Niamh Kennedy and Brian McBrearty of the Environmental section of Donegal County Council.

Brian had travelled from Newtowncunningham, in his own time, to meet up with the local community and carry out a thorough appraisal of the situation first hand.

He told the Democrat, “I am extremely impressed to see so many here this afternoon giving of their time to get everything in order on what is one our most valuable assets.

“Last weekend we may have been caught off guard - perhaps we should have been more proactive but I can assure you it won’t happen again.

“Today provided me with the opportunity to put names on faces and establish contacts - by working together we will sort this out once and for all.”



Beach management

Mr. McBrearty is now arranging to have all remaining rubbish collected on Monday and will be working with the local community and providing them with the proper tools to ensure better beach management.

Cllr. Niamh Kennedy added, “Today has been invaluable for all of us - the negative publicity has spurred people into action. The media have highlighted the before-and-after situation and alerted people to the importance of the environment and this particular resort which is one of Donegal’s biggest tourist attractions.

“There is no point in sitting back waiting for his situation to arise again - I will be meeting with the environment section in the next week to further address the situation not only at Rossnowlagh but countywide.”