Golden weekend for Donegal in the National Community Games weekend in Dublin

It was a busy time for the Community Games last weekend in Dublin with the AGM on Friday and the Finals on Saturday in the National Sports Centre.

Outgoing President Gerry Davenport and Bernie Brennan Director of PR and Marketing were re-elected for a further term.

The Donegal delegates for the AGM were Catherine Boyce, Tony McCarry and Bernie O'Callaghan. A special function was held in the Crowne Plaza Hotel to celebrate the Golden Jubilee year of the Games with a number of special guests and past members attending.

The main focus was on the competitions on Saturday with Donegal well represented in a number of events and a huge number of parents attended to cheer on their heroes.

Medal winners were -

GYMNASTICS; 3rd Jessica Coll, Fanad; 4th Matthew Higgins, Letterkenny.

DRAUGHTS: 4th Ballyshannon u16 team

TABLETENNIS: 4th Letterkenny u13 boys; 4th Ramelton u13 girls; 2nd Ramelton u16 girls; 2nd Ramelton u16 boys.

SWIMMING: (Letterkenny) 1st Cody Dunnion u14 boys; 2nd Molly Nulty u15 girls; 2nd Shay Maloney u12 boys; 1st boys u16 squad; 3rd girls u16 squad

(Ballyshannon) 1st u13 girls squad; 2nd u13 boys squad; 2nd Cora Rooney u14 girls.

SOCCER: 4th Milford u15 girls; 7-a-side 3rd Fanad u12 girls.

FUTSAL: 4th Fanad u15 girls; 4th Cranford u15 boys.

The Ballyshannon u14 Quiz team accounted for themselves very well finishing in the top ten. The Cross-country and Relay teams ran well and were just outside the medals.

A special word of thanks to all the team managers who prepared the competitors for the competitions.