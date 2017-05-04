Victorious and International end to the season for Ballyshannon RFC

On Saturday 22nd April, the Ballyshannon RFC U14 squad travelled to Cookstown Mid Ulster Sports arena, for the Ulster Bowl final against Larne RFC.

This squad had had a good season in the league, and was definitely deserving of some silverware at the end of the season. The weather was not one for standing watching rugby, cold and wet, but despite this the Ballyshannon parents and supporters made the long journey to cheer on the players, and they did so admirably and vocally!

The match was a tight one, not a high scoring match with just a handful of tries, and as one side scored, the other seemed to in response. But, Ballyshannon nudged ahead, and held the lead despite a tense end of the game.

The final score, 17 - 12 to Ballyshannon, tries scored by Cian Barden, who converted 1, and 2 for Richard Mulcahy. This is a fitting and well deserved end of the season for this hard working squad, captained all season by Cian Barden, and coached by Clinton Morrow.

The following Saturday, 29th April, Ballyshannon RFC seniors played host at the Lakeside to a touring French rugby team, Rugby Lensois.

From the start, the tone of the evening was set by the French squad, who arrived and warmed up in very smart customised berets, and then found their counterparts on the pitch to hand them over. A nice gesture, and though the match was played with the expected rivalry and competitiveness as in any rugby match, it was played in good humour and it was an excellent show of sportsmanship and love of the sport.

Ballyshannon did end up the winners, and whilst not many were quite sure of the final score, but there were tries for Ray Gallagher, Oisin Kerr, Gareth Lipsett and Mark Rooney. There was a good crowd up to watch this wonderful evening of rugby, and that is always heartening to see for a small local club.

The French team were then shown the delights of Irish hospitality, when both sides and supporters were admirably accommodated at The Rushy Glen Bar for the evening. A wonderful evening of international post match entertainment! The Ballyshannon squad now looks forward to the return trip to France!