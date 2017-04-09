A Donegal first as Ballyshannon women come to the top in The Kube

For the first time since they started running the hugely popular Kube competition two women ended up in the final.

Last night in the Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran the final of The Kube in aid of Ballyshannon's Holy Family National School saw Claire Flood and Sarah Daly compete for outright victory and a cheque for one thousand euro. Peter McDaid, the witty host of the show confirmed to the audience as the show reached its conclusion that they had never had a final contested by two women - "more power to the women of Ballyshannon" he said as the audience applauded loudly.

Claire came out top in the final, but the real winner is the local Holy Family NS as the winning cheque which goes to Claire's sponsor, Mill Pharmacy in Coolaney, which Ballyshannon native pharmacist Hilary Dolan owns, has indicated the cheque should be retained by the school. A wonderful act of generosity from Hilary, well done to her and indeed to all the sponsors who deserve great credit for helping to make the night a fundraising success for the school.

More than 600 people watched a fantastic night of competition with 60 sponsored competitors testing their wits, skill and hand to eye coordination in a series of games in The Kube.

The show, which is a direct replica of the hugely popular ITV series of the same name, is run by a voluntary group from Robert Emmets GAA club whose fee goes back to their own GAA club's Bord na nOg.



Up to 60 sponsored contestants tried their wits against a myriad of brilliant games in The Kube and these were whittled down to twelve in the second half with Sarah Daly and Claire Flood winning their way to the final.

Former town councillors Eunan Doyle and Billy Grimes proved themselves dab hands at the unique art of flicking table tennis balls while tray balancing skills, crossing obstacles blindfolded proved little bother to so many wonderful contestants who really entered into the spirit of things.

There were lots of Aodh Ruadh footballers on show, Diarmuid McInerney, Niall Murray, Sean Taylor, Cian Dolan, Cian McGloin, Damien Cleary and Seamus Kane. Also among those who did brilliantly were Rosina Gillen, Andrea Rodgers, Niall McCready, Mary Daly, Donagh Keon, Ryan Patton, Andrea McGlynn, Kenneth Neilan, Seanie Rodgers, Eamonn McDonnell and Tanya O'Shea to name but a few.

Conor Carney, principal of Holy Family NS thanked his parents' association committee for their huge efforts in making the night a success and he thanked all who sponsored and supported the event in any way.

A great night, well done to all involved, here's a selection of photographs by the Democrat's Thomas Gallagher (the first and final photos courtesy of Andrea Whelan).





