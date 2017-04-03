Busy week with finals in Donegal Community Games Swimming and Gymnastics

It was a vey busy week for Community Games with the Ulster finals in the team events last Saturday and the finals in the Gymnastics and Swimming on Sunday.

A huge crowd turned out in Ballyshannon for the Swimming finals. Areas represented were Letterkenny, Ballyshannon, Ramelton, Cranford, Glenswilly-Churchill, Gweedore, Milford, Buncrana and Bundoran. The co-ordinator, Majella Grealish, wishes to thank all the volunteers from the different areas and the Marlins swimming club for their help in running the event.

The Gymnastics finals took place in the Community Centre, Letterkenny with Jessie Purtell being the co-ordinator. Thanks to all who assisted and thanks also to Cllrs. Jimmy Kavanagh and Gerry McMonagle who presented the medals.

The Ulster finals in the team events took place in Monaghan. Well done to all the teams who have qualified for the National finals in Dublin. All gold medal winners in the Swimming and Gymnastics County finals will also attend the All-Irelands on May 6th.

For information on the games contact the Secretary 086 2244243.