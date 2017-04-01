St. Columba's, Glenties have to settle for second best in All-Ireland final

Danielle McDevitt fired 3-2, but it wasn't enough as a strong start ensured Coláiste Bhaile Chláir from Galway were crowned Lidl All-Ireland PPS Junior C Ladies Football champions at Owenmore Gaels, Sligo on Friday.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair, Galway 4-18

St Columba's Comprehsive Glenties 4-7



By Cóilín Duffy

The Naomh Conaill player, who picked up an Ulster PP Schools All-Star pre Christmas was superb, but the foundations of this victory for Claregalway lay in a strong opening half, at the end of which they led by 3-9 to 0-4.

Glenties led briefly when McDevitt sent over a first minute point, but player of the match Andrea Trill equalised from a free three minutes later.

Claregalway gained momentum, and Kate Slevin fired their opening goal after an initial Trill effort was punched out by Columba's keeper Bronagh Gallagher.

But Slevin was on hand to fire the rebound to the net, and hand her side a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

The corner forward bagged goal number two a minute later, with Sinead Donovan delivering the ball, before Slevin slotted a low effort to the net.

Claregalway led by 2-5 to 0-1 lead after 15 minutes, with Trill, Slevin and Donovan adding points.

McDevitt added Columba's first score in 15 minutes with a free, while Shauna Quinn added another score.

However, Claregalway fired 1-4 without reply with points from Slevin, Eimear Mitchell and Trill, before Andrea Trill netted a 29th minute goal.

Amy Boyle Carr had a 25th minute goal miss for Columba's, who finished the half with the last score, with Caoimhe Brennan on target.

Slevin completed her hat-trick five minutes after the restart, and Claregalway built up a 4-13 to 0-4 lead after 39 minutes, before a Columba's fight-back.

Laura Furey pointed, before McDevitt found the net after a quick free in the 42nd minute.

Claregalway responded with three unanswered points, but Boyle-Carr and and Laura Furey were on target, before a Boyle-Carr 57th minute goal, after strong pressure by the Columba's attack.

McDevitt fired Columba's third and fourth goals in injury-time, but time ran out, as Claregalway claimed silverware following an 11-point win.

COLÁISTE BHAILE CHLÁIR: Ava Murray; Amy Walsh, Aoife Lyons, Megan Flaherty; Kaitlin Kearney, Gemma Coll, Laura Flynn; Shannon O'Connell, Ciara McCarthy (0-2); Andrea Trill (1-9), Sinead Donovan (0-2), Chellene Trill; Niamh Moran (0-1), Eimear Mitchell (0-1), Kate Slevin (3-2). Subs: Shauna Brennan (0-1) for C McCarthy (47); Valerie Coleman, Katelyn Roche, Nicola King, Kiara Kearney.

ST COLUMBA'S: Bronagh Gallagher; Emma Doherty, Eimear Boyle, Niamh O'Donnell; Leah MacInnes, Shauna Quinn (0-1), Niamh Agnew; Sarah Harkin, Niamh Gallagher; Amy Boyle Carr (1-1), Shauna McNelis, Laura Furey (0-2); Orla McGuinness, Caoimhe Brennan (0-1), Danielle McDevitt (3-2). Subs: Gráinne Agnew for S McNelis (45); Laoise McGonigle for Gallagher (50).

REFEREE: Gus Chapman (Sligo)