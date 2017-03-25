Donegal well represented at St Patrick’s Day parade in New York

The main man, Joe Donagher with Paddy and Pauline Donagher at the New York Parade, Joe is the Donegal Association in New York Person of the Year.

Big day for the Donagher family from Ballyshannon as Joe Donagher leads out the Donegal Association group - he is pictured here with among others his mum and dad Pauline and Paddy.

Eamonn and Eileen Coyle from Gweedore marching proudly along 5th. Ave in New York on St. Patrick's Day.

Mary Gallagher from Crolly and Eileen Coyle from Gweedore proud to be representing Donegal on 5th. Ave. in NY on St. Patrick's Day.

Miklas Rory Farkas who is a direct descendant of Rory O'Donnell who in 1607 along with Ulster Chieftain Hugh O'Neill led the Flight of the Earls taking part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York along with the Donegal Association.

Minister Joe McHugh and Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Sweeney with Katie Barrett originally from Gweedore and chairperson of the 32 County Committee, following the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey and Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr. Barry O'Neill with members of the Donegal Association of New York at the launch of the 40th anniversary of the Mary from Dungloe Festival.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Terence Slowey, Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Barry O' Neill and Chief Executive Seamus Neely with Lt. John Mc Candless 28 Infantry Battalion Army Reserve and Council employee at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York.

Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr. Barry O'Neill making presentation to brothers Sean and Michael McGovern originally from Ballyshannon in recognition of their long standing commitment to the Donegal Association in New York.

Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey making a presentation to Tracy McNulty, originally from Stranorlar, for her continued dedication and service to the Donegal Association in New York at a special event hosted by the Donegal Association in New York to mark this year’s St. Patricks Day celebrations.

Celebrating in stylke in London, Olympian Katie George Dunleavy who has strong Mountcharles connections with her parents George and Allanah on St. Patrick's Day.

Hard to beat a good traditional Irish breakfast to get the St. Patrick's Day celebrations started in Dubai.