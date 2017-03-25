GALLERY
Donegal well represented at St Patrick’s Day parade in New York
Donegal folk celebrate worldwide
Donegal was well represented at St Patrick’s Day parade in New York and across the world Donegal people celebrated the day in some style.
Representing Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey, Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr. Barry O’Neill and Chief Executive Seamus Neely attended the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York with the Donegal Association.
The Donegal Association led a large Donegal delegation in the one of the largest St. Patrick's Day parades in the world and among those representing Donegal was Miklas Rory Farkas who is a direct descendant of Rory O'Donnell who in 1607 along with Ulster Chieftain Hugh O'Neill led the Flight of the Earls. Miklas O'Donnell’s ancestors finally settled in Hungary with his parents moving to New York in 1956. Miklas took part in the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York along with the Donegal Association.
The Donegal delegation also had the honour of meeting Kay Hathaway mother of well known Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway. Kay Hathaway has strong Donegal connections.
While in New York the delegation also attended the launch of the 40th anniversary of the Mary from Dungloe Festival.
Cathaoirleach Cllr. Terence Slowey paid tribute to the Donegal Association in New York for their dedication in keeping the huge Donegal community in New York together and being always there to help and support the Donegal and Irish community in New York when required. Cllr. Slowey added that the support from the Donegal Association in New York for the Mary from Dungloe Festival was invaluable and much appreciated by the people of Dungloe.
