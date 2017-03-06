SLIDE SHOW: Fashion sparkles at Donegal's Lough Eske Castle

Lough Eske Castle, Donegal town, provided the perfect location on Sunday night to showcase the very best of fashion - everything from haute couture to sportswear and every piece on show available locally.

The event, Cupcake Fantasy is organised by the staff of the hotel and indeed all the models were members of the very capable hotel team including Sean Carney the hotel’s General Manager.

The beneficiaries this year were the patient's Fund at Donegal Town’s Community Hospital and Pieta House which is opening up a unit in Letterkenny.

Top stores including Magee, Irish House, McElhinney’s, Kuba, Get that Trend, All Sports, Stella’s, to name but a few, put on a great display in this 5* location.

A great night of style for truly great causes.