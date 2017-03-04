VIEW: Wonderful night in Dublin as Donegal celebrates with Stephen McCahill
Donegal Person of the Year
Donegal man Stephen McCahill was the toast of the Regency Hotel in Dublin and further afield tonight as more than 500 people gathered to celebrate his selection as Donegal Person of the Year for 2016.
From early afternoon dozens of Donegal people began to arrive for the celebrations which are still ongoing and here's a taste of the event from photographer Matt Britton.
