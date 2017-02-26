Open your eyes to Specsavers in Donegal

Despite the atrocious weather inflicted on the country by Storm Doris, a large crowd attended the Open Day at the new Specsavers store on the Diamond in Donegal Town on Thursday last.

Visitors to the store were able to view a range of frames to suit all budgets including our Boss

Orange, Max & Co, Tommy Hilfiger, Cath Kidston and Kylie Minogue designer frames.

Optometrist Eddie Dolan told the Democrat people are much more conscious of their appearance in today’s world - it is important that the frames are attractive but obviously also clinically effective.

Padraig McGowan, Specsavers hearcare director was on hand to answer any questions from people concerned about hearing loss and warned of the dangers of cotton buds in the ears.

Eddie Dolan and Paul O'Donoghue were also on hand to discuss eyecare issues including our acute eye service for people with sore, red eyes, infections like conjunctivitis or sudden loss of vision.

Everyone was looked after with expert care by their team of optical assistants and their dispensing optician Shannon McGahon.

Of course the minute cut out of Kylie Minogue was a big attraction for many of the younger visitors with man posing for very lifelike photographs with the Aussie pop idol.

Eddie added, “If anyone wants to come in and experience the first class service and value Specsavers Donegal Town have to offer just drop in or please call us on 0749742686."