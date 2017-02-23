PHOTO GALLERY: Donegal selection defeated by Ballina in Abbey Hotel

The St John Bosco Boxing Club, in conjunction with the Garda Boxing Club, held a very successful boxing tournament in the Abbey Hotel,on Sunday night.

The tournament for the Dick Hearns Memorial Tournament Trophy saw a Donegal Selection take on a Ballina Garda Selection.

After 13 high quality bouts the Ballina Selection won the tournament by seven bouts to six.

Mark Campbell, St John Bosco won the best home boxer of the night and Jordan Muldoon, Ballina won the best away boxer award.

Paul Tierney, St John Bosco, was the matchmaker and main organiser of the tournament.

Results:

50kgs Danny Buchanan, Raphoe BC beat Clive Mellon, Ballina; 48 kgs Jack Haran, St John Bosco BC beat Thomas Foley, Ballina; 57 kgs Oisin McHugh lost to Tom Ward, Ballina; 57 kgs Mark Campbell, St John Bosco beat Paul Mahon, Ballinacarrow; 46 kgs Eoin McGarrell, Raphoe BC lost to Jordan Muldoon, Ballina; Leon Ward, St John Bosco beat Caloan McDonald, Ballina (RSC rd 2); 81kgs Tiernan Ming, Illies GG lost to Stephen Lawerence, Ballina (RSC rd1); 91 kgs Neil O’Brien, Garda BC lost to Mark Scanlon, Ballina; 48 kgs Daniel Pearson, St John Bosco lost to Martin McDonagh, Ballina; 66kgs Paddy McConigley, Letterkenny beat Martin Ward; 58 kgs Jordan Pearson, St John Bosco lost to Mickey McGuinn, Ballinacarrow; 69kgs Chris Cullo, St John Bosco beat Martin Grant, Garda BC; 91 kgs Damien McDermott, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim beat Enda Muldoon, Garda.

Exhibition fight: 39 kgs - Brendan O’Hagan, Raphoe v Jonathan McDonald, Ballina.