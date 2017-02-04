PHOTO GALLERY: St. Eunan's hold very successful presentation night

St. Eunan's GAA club held their annual presentation night on Friday night and it was a special occasion with the 1956 Donegal Championship winning team being honoured. That team defeated Ballyshannon in the final on a score of 0-08 to 1-02. Some of the surviving members of the team were in attendance and families of those players no longer with us were represented on the night too

Among thespecial guests were Co. Treasurer, Cieran Kelly, former St. Eunan's and Donegal greats Sean Ferriter & Seamus Hoare as well as 1956 opponent Sean McCormick (Ballyshannon & Milford), former Gaoth Dobhair great Owenie Beag McBride.

Manus Boyle was also a special guest.

Apart from the 1956 team, the various club awards were also presented as was the championship medals to the Senior Reserve side.

See our picture gallery by Geraldine Diver . . .