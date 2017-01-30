PHOTO GALLERY: St. Naul's GAA club hold their annual dinner dance

St. Naul's held their annual dinner dance on Saturday night in the Millpark Hotel, Donegal Town, with the senior ladies team honoured for winning the Donegal championship.

Congratulations and well done to all the award winners.



Club Person of the Year: Anne Marie Sheerin

Supporter of the Year: Seamus Sheerin

Senior Player of the Year: Barry Rose

Reserve Player of the Year: Liam McGroarty

Young Player of the Year: Gavin Mulreany

Appreciation Award: Mark Dorrian

Ladies Player of the Year: Michaela Breslin

Player’s Player of the Year: Michaela Breslin

Young Player of the Year: Niamh Boyle