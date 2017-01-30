PHOTO GALLERY: St. Naul's GAA club hold their annual dinner dance
St. Naul's held their annual dinner dance on Saturday night in the Millpark Hotel, Donegal Town, with the senior ladies team honoured for winning the Donegal championship.
Congratulations and well done to all the award winners.
Club Person of the Year: Anne Marie Sheerin
Supporter of the Year: Seamus Sheerin
Senior Player of the Year: Barry Rose
Reserve Player of the Year: Liam McGroarty
Young Player of the Year: Gavin Mulreany
Appreciation Award: Mark Dorrian
Ladies Player of the Year: Michaela Breslin
Player’s Player of the Year: Michaela Breslin
Young Player of the Year: Niamh Boyle
