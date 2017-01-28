Ryan Owen first home in Ballyshannon 5k

North Leitrim AC's Ryan Owen was first home in the Streets of Ballyshannon 5k on Saturday, with 17 seconds to spare over Adam Cooke of Omagh while local Paul Ward of Tir Chonaill AC was third.

First lady home was Sara Doohan of Cocran AC in a fantastic 4th place overall.

The race was run in perfect conditions and was organised by the local Ballyshannon Rugby Club.

FULL RESULTS

1. 19 Ryan Owen m MO North Leitrim 16:39,7

2. 43 Adam Cooke m MO Omagh Harriers 16:56,9

3. 24 Paul Ward m MO Tír Chonaill AC 17:01,9

4. 5 Sara Doohan f FO Cocran AC 17:38,1

5. 12 Philip Hunter m MO UCD AC 18:20,0

6. 20 Marcus Mc Gowan m MO North Leitrim 18:42,5

7. 69 Ciaran Smith m MO Eren Gales 18:54,0

8. 42 Diarmaid Mc Inerivey m MO Aodh Ruadh 19:07,4

9. 36 Richard Mc Carthy m M50 Tír Chonaill AC 19:36,7

10. 74 Paul Patterson m MO Tír Chonaill AC 20:06,4

11. 54 Martin Feeney m M50 Sligo AC 20:12,0

12. 53 Dónal Haughey m M60 Tír Chonaill AC 20:30,6

13. 113 Jimmy Corrid m M50 North Sligo AC 20:32,5

14. 31 Patrick Stephens m M50 20:49,1

15. 71 Kieran Gavigan m M40 20:56,3

16. 57 Stephen Mc Elroy m M40 Enniskillen AC 21:04,0

17. 25 Vincent Duffy m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:07,0

18. 132 Conor Doherty Vraig m JM 21:15,6

19. 75 Kevin Foley m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 21:20,5

20. 58 Roseanne Mitchell f FO Sligo AC 21:29,3

21. 23 Mick Gallagher m MO 21:34,4

22. 70 John Mc Intyre m MO 22:04,7

23. 114 Brendan Mc Carrick m MO Sligo AC 22:05,1

24. 56 Karen Green f FO Maguiresbridge Running Club 22:20,5

25. 46 Kyle Murray m JM Aodh Ruadh 22:21,3

26. 104 Ollie Duffy m M40 Tír Chonaill AC 22:22,8

27. 66 Shane Delahunty m JM Tír Chonaill AC 22:27,4

28. 18 Ciaran O Brien m MO 22:43,6

29. 109 Emmet Mc Nulty m MO 22:56,1

30. 106 Dáire Mc Devitt m JM Tír Chonaill AC 22:59,5

31. 120 Sean Heeney m MO Ballyshannon RC 23:01,0

32. 82 Alex Anderson m JM 23:05,4

33. 44 Peter Duddy m MO Bruckless Road Runners 23:12,7

34. 13 Deirdre Ward f FO 23:26,9

35. 63 Jackie Harvey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:33,1

36. 61 Mary Rutledge f F40 Churchill Ladies 23:38,8

37. 62 Vera Haughey f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 23:47,8

38. 34 Conor Flannery m MO 23:52,5

39. 93 David Lipsett m MO North Leitrim 24:01,6

40. 138 Gerry Oats m JM 24:02,9

41. 72 Gerry Warren m JM Ballyshannon RC 24:06,8

42. 95 Simon Mc Gloin m MO 24:11,7

43. 76 Richard O Loughlin m M40 24:12,1

44. 37 Gerard Mc Cafferty m M50 24:13,3

45. 65 Jason Mc Menamin m MO 24:22,0

46. 137 Connor Hughes O Brien m JM Ballyshannon RC 24:24,3

47. 81 Robert Anderson m M40 24:26,4

48. 91 Rose Kelly f FO North Sligo AC 24:26,5

49. 17 Eugene Doherty m JM 24:28,7

50. 1 Frankie Mc Ginley m JM 24:28,9

51. 116 Tom Daly m JM 24:36,9

52. 133 Calum Doherty Craig m JM Ballyshannon 24:41,0

53. 128 Siobhan Stack f FO 24:48,2

54. 125 James Cleary m JM Ballyshannon RC 24:55,2

55. 60 James Mc Gonigle m MO Ballyshannon 24:59,0

56. 73 Daire Warren m JM Ballyshannon 24:59,2

57. 9 Tina Gallagher f F50 OMG 25:01,2

58. 8 Rebecca Cullen f FO OMG 25:01,4

59. 39 Dáire Gallagher m JM Ballyshannon RC 25:08,8

60. 87 Martin Mc Glynn m M40 Ballyshannon 25:17,7

61. 38 Barry Gallagher m M40 MSC Tri 25:17,8

62. 35 Colm Wilson m MO 25:23,7

63. 115 Manus Daly m M40 MSC Tri 25:33,1

64. 112 Eleenor Rooney f F50 Tír Chonaill AC 25:33,6

65. 6 John Roper m JM 25:40,8

66. 110 Ruairi Mc Gee m MO MSC Tri 25:44,6

67. 33 Pádraig Tierney m M40 25:54,4

68. 107 Darren Moy m MO 25:59,5

69. 86 Mark Mc Glynn m JM Ballyshannon 26:32,1

70. 94 Joanne Murphy f FO 26:36,6

71. 45 Adam Duddy m JM Bruckless Road Runners 26:40,4

72. 135 Nojus Norkevicius m JM Ballyshannon RC 26:44,1

73. 14 Edward Crawford m M40 Finn Valley AC 26:46,8

74. 131 Maria Doherty f F50 26:49,6

75. 68 Colm Mc Gloin m JM 26:55,7

76. 136 Caoimhe Hughes O Brien f JF 26:55,7

77. 134 Terry O Brien m M40 Ballyshannon 26:56,6

78. 122 Katie Mc Mullen f JF 26:58,8

79. 121 Danielle Gallagher f JF 26:58,8

80. 102 Mary Daly f F40 27:10,3

81. 16 Ava Doherty f JF 27:20,9

82. 64 Marc Mc Menamin m MO 27:24,6

83. 51 Nicola Sheerin f F40 LB Fitness 27:25,6

84. 21 Finbar Maguire m MO 27:27,6

85. 90 Jack Lipsett m JM North Leitrim 27:29,1

86. 52 Yolanda Gallagher f FO LB Fitness 27:32,6

87. 92 Declan Oats m M40 27:37,9

88. 7 J.J. Lipsett m JM 27:41,8

89. 83 Connie Anderson f FO 27:43,5

90. 59 Vivienne Kells f F50 Churchill Ladies 27:45,2

91. 67 Billy Broderick m M50 Killybegs Swanlings 27:58,4

92. 55 Ruth Ann Fenton f F50 28:08,1

93. 40 Roisin Lee Fox f FO 28:08,6

94. 105 Emer Mc Devitt f JF Tír Chonaill AC 28:17,8

95. 10 Martin Mc Grath m MO 28:33,6

96. 99 Troy Killalea m JM 28:40,7

97. 11 Bernie Magu f F50 OMG 28:41,7

98. 96 Ciara Gallagher f JF 28:43,8

99. 84 Aoife Browne f FO 28:59,2

100. 2 Conall Bradshaw m JM Ballyshannon RC 29:06,8

101. 85 Joan Mc Grath f F40 Tír Chonaill AC 29:12,2

102. 79 James Ward m JM 29:18,0

103. 50 Onora Gill Fitch f F40 LB Fitness 29:28,5

104. 117 Eoin Doogan m JM 30:13,6

105. 22 Desmond Brownlie m M60 Lagan Valley AC 30:34,9

106. 80 Anne Kelm f F50 30:58,2

107. 126 Ben Hunter m JM Ballyshannon RC 30:59,9

108. 127 Harry Lynch m JM 31:01,4

109. 108 Connor Dale m MO 31:46,4

110. 32 Catherine Mc Cormack f F50 32:07,3

111. 3 Killian Bradshaw m JM Ballyshannon RC 32:10,6

112. 4 James Bradshaw m M40 32:10,8

113. 97 Roisín Daly f JF 32:17,7

114. 30 Tommy Clyne m JM 32:34,1

115. 129 Ronan Doherty m JM 32:38,3

116. 101 David Roper m JM 33:10,0

117. 100 Michael Doogan m JM 33:10,2

118. 47 Mary Lavelle f FO LB Fitness 33:22,2

119. 103 Ben Daly m JM 33:24,5

120. 48 Sinead O Hara f F40 LB Fitness 34:21,8

121. 77 Michelle Bowing f FO Ballyshannon RC 34:39,8

122. 78 Katrina Dolan f FO Ballyshannon RC 34:40,0

123. 130 Ann Gallagher f F40 Kinlough 35:02,7

124. 98 Gearaldine Rodgers f F40 35:49,8

125. 89 Éabha Rodgers f JF 35:58,5

126. 88 Seánie Rodgers m MO MSC Tri 35:58,7

127. 111 Mark Fisher m JM 39:52,4

128. 124 Hugh Og Maguire m JM 40:08,0

129. 27 Cameron Duffy m JM 40:32,6

130. 26 Blake Duffy m JM 40:44,5

131. 119 Emma Doogan f FO 42:23,4

132. 29 Finlay Duffy m JM 42:43,7

133. 28 Michelle Duffy f FO 42:44,2

134. 41 Kay Donagher f F40 43:53,3

135. 123 Sean Maguire m JM 44:09,7