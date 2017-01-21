Photo special from Dublin from Donegal Person of the Year announcement

Stephen McCahill was named as the Donegal person of the Year for 2016 by the Donegal Association in the capital.

A native of Glenties, Stephen has endeavoured through various roles and initiatives to positively promote Donegal and in particular Glenties, Ardara, Portnoo and Killybegs as an area in which to visit, work and live.

He is steeped in his local community and the list of groups, committees and clubs he is involved with and his remarkable contribution to his local area in a voluntary capacity, is frankly, astounding.

Stephen told the Donegal Democrat it was “a huge honour” to be selected and he was “humbled” and “delighted” to serve as Donegal Person of the Year 2016.

Stephen McCahill will be inaugurated as The Donegal Person of the Year 2016 at the Annual Gala Ball on Saturday, 4th March in the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9.

Here's a slideshow of photos by Matt Britton from last night's launch in Dublin.