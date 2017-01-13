Photo Gallery: Shane gets real Donegal welcome

It was not a night for the fainthearted in Convoy on Thursday night as Welsh rugby legend Shane Williams got to show off his new-found Gaelic football skills.

Shane was in Glenswilly for the week as part of AIB sponsored The Toughest Trade, the popular TV show, which sees sportsmen trade places. Shane is trading places with Michael Murphy. The Donegal captain will spend a week in south France at Clermont Avergne in February as part of the trade.

The Welsh rugby winger got a great welcome in Glenswilly but the only people who will be happy with the weather conditions were the TV producers. They would have got some great pictures at the arranged competitive game for Shane, which took place in Convoy on Thursday night with hailstones and sleet prevalent.

Shane would also have to listen to the most vocal referee in Donegal - sometimes rugby ref and sometimes Gaelic - the one and only Shane Toolan.

The game saw a Glenswilly selection take on St. Mary's, Convoy, and an enjoyable night was had by all.

See our gallery of pictures from the game and afterwards in Glenswilly. Photos by Geraldine Diver