Letterkenny Pantomime Society present Beauty and The Beast

Christmas may be over but panto season is still with us as Letterkenny Pantomime Society invites you to join them for the hugely popular classic Beauty and The Beast at An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny next week.

Starring Tommy Sweeney as Dame Lucy, Mary Devlin as Beauty, Daithi Doherty as TheBeast and Louise Flanagan as the evil Rustybell. It’s packed with comedy, song, dance routines and dazzling costumes and sets and a week of panto hilarity is practically guaranteed.

Letterkenny Pantomime Society’s Beauty and The Beast opens at An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny next Saturday January 14th and runs until thefollowing Saturday January 21st. Show times are 2.30pm and 8pm on Saturdays, 5pm on the Sunday and 8pm all other evenings.

Tickets cost €8 (€30 family of four) for the Saturday and Sunday matinees and €15 (2 for €25) for the evening shows. A special mention for theshow on Tuesday January 14th the proceeds of which go to the very worthy cause of Pieta House.