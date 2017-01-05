Ballyshannon & District Museum dedicate room to the late Cecil Stephens

On January 28th Ballyshannon & District Museum opened a new room dedicated to the memory of one of the most ardent supporters of the Ballyshannon & District Museum concept, a man who helped out in word and deed, the late Cecil Stephens who passed away in September 2013.

"The room will be known as the Cecil Stephens Room as a small token of appreciation to the important help, guidance and support he so unselfishly donated, he is forever in our thoughts," Shane Toolan of the museum told those gathered at the opening.

The Stephens family were at the opening and said they were delighted that Cecil would be honoured in this way, with his wife, Sally, saying he would have been very pleased as he had a great love for history and was a huge supporter of the museum.

The museum is located on the third floor at Slevin's Department Store in Ballyshannon.

This is a selection of photographs taken on the day by Thomas Gallagher.