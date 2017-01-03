PHOTO GALLERY: Holiday hikers in action in Donegal

The hills around Leghowney were very much alive on New Year's Day, when more than 100 people of all ages took part in the annual Leghowney Loop Walk.

The organisers were very encouraged by the turnout, Nuala Toland told the Democrat, especially as the event started at 12 noon this year, a few hours earlier than in previous years.

They were rewarded with some spectacular views and great craic along the 8km route, which starts and ends at Leghowney Community Centre.

There was a lot of sunshine too, along with some rain, including "a good pelting" up in the hills, Nuala said. But the rain never dampened the spirits and, as they headed back toward the Community Centre, a big rainbow came out to welcome them.

Everyone enjoyed a welcome cuppa, refreshments and the chance to chat with friends, old and new, they'd met out on the walk.

All proceeds will go towards the development of a new play area at Leghowney Community Centre.

Please note that the Leghowney Loop Walk is not currently open to the public due to ongoing works on the Meenadreen wind farm.