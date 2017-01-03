Dungloe Underage awards - 2016

Dungloe GAA celebrated another bumper and successful season of underage activity on Thursday night.

The club’s annual underage awards presentation was in the clubroom at Rosses Park. Donegal senior footballers Anthony and Ciaran Thompson, Karen Guthrie, senior ladies and Danny Cullen, Donegal senior hurlers, were the special guests.

All teams, boys and girls football and hurling from U-6 right up to minor, were recipients of player awards.

The club’s U-14 hurlers, once again the club’s only championship winners, were presented their county championship medals.

Mark Curran and Ryan Connors, members of last year’s Donegal Ulster Minor Championship winning team along with all the clubs representatives on county developments squads, were also honoured on the night.

Outgoing chairman of Bord na nOg, Eugene McGarvey, acted as master of ceremonies.

