Donegal female fiddle players to have their heads shaved for charity

Two Donegal female fiddlers have decided to put their heads together for a local charity this New Year’s Eve.

Well respected fiddle player Bríd Harper from Castlefinn and Glenties fiddler, Tara Connaghan, will shave their head’s for charity during the traditional music festival Scoil Gheimhridh Gaoth Dobhair.

The head shave event takes place at the start of the big session at Hudai Beag’s pub in Gaoth Dobhair at 2pm on New Year’s Eve.

“The plan is for Bríd and I to play a few tunes first with hair, then take a break to shave our heads, get back up to play another few sets without hair and then get everyone to join in the music,” said Tara.

“We really wanted to donate to a local charity and St. Colmcille’s hostel in Letterkenny has always done a huge amount of work for homeless people in Donegal so we thought it would be a very worthy charity,” Bríd responds.

“My aunt Eileen Hegarty from Ardara is also doing the head shave with us and we might be able to rope another few people into it on the day too! It will be a good day’s craic of tunes and shaves,” continued Tara.

Donations can be made online in advance and a bucket collection will be available on the day also. Advance donations can be made online at https://www.svp.ie/HeadShaveDonegal

“It has been set up that all money raised will go directly to St. Colmcille’s Hostel and over €1,300 has been raised through the online campaign already. We’re so amazed at the support” says Bríd.

“Come along on the day to support a good cause and the festival”.