GAELIC GAMES
Gallery of pics from Donegal's trip to New York
Fundraising trip a big success
Donegal's senior footballers were in New York this month as part of a major fundraising drive for the new County GAA training centre in Convoy.
Donegal played two challenge games while the players and officials also attended various fundraising events during their trip.
Overall it was a great success and as our gallery of pics shows, there were plenty of familiar faces in New York for the Donegal team's visit.
