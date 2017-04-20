Anthony Molloy special guest at Tír Chonaill Gaels presentation night

Anthony Molloy was the special guest in London as Tír Chonaill Gaels GAA club held their annual presentation night in Kelly's in Hendon.

Molloy, Donegal's GAA ambassador, received a warm welcome from the large attendance on the night.

Among the many awards presented were team awards which went to the club's junior team which won the Ned McCardle Cup and the Ladies team who clinched a first ever Junior Championship.

Individual award winners included:

Young Player of the Year – Conor McCarthy

Junior Player of the Year – Ryan Elliott

Senior Player of the Year – Anthony McDermott

Ladies Player of the Year – Charlotte McEleney

Club Person of the Year – Denis Boyle.

Photos by Brendan Vaughan.