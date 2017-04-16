EIRGRID ALL-IRELAND U-21 FINAL IN CAVAN
PHOTO GALLERY: Were you in Cavan for Donegal's U-21 game against Dublin?
See Thomas Gallagher's photo gallery from Breffni Park
Donegal fans travelled in big numbers to support their team in the All-Ireland semi-final in Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan on Saturday.
Although it ended in disappointment, the fans gave their heroes, who had won the Ulster Championship on Monday of last week, their full support.
Were you there? See our photo gallery with Thomas Gallagher
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on