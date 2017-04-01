Gaels host neighbours St. Eunan's in underage games

It was a busy morning at Pairc na nGael on Saturday when Letterkenny Gaels hosted the St Eunan’s U-9 and U-10 football teams.

Both clubs fielded two strong teams at each age group. Despite the scattered showers, these young footballers had a very enjoyable time. All games were well contested with some great footballing skills on display. More challenge games between the two Letterkenny clubs are planned throughout the summer.

Letterkenny Gaels underage Spring/Summer football training moves outdoors next Sunday, 9th April from 11am - 12noon for U6s, U8s and U10s age groups. New boys and girls are welcome.

To enquire about the underage football training, parents should contact John McDermott (086) 8561768 (under 6s), Conor Crossan (087) 133 2680, Brian Sweeney (087) 2282386 (under 10s), David O’Callaghan (086) 769 0305 (under 12’s) and Donal Murphy (087) 6858546 (Under 14’s). New boys and girls welcome to join in the fun any week.