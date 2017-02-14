Underage training set to start again at Letterkenny Gaels

The 2017 season of underage football training at the Letterkenny Gaels kicks off this Friday, 17th February.

The club provides an introductory 6 week period of indoor training before moving outside to the pitches at Pairc na nGael in the middle of March.

The indoor training is an excellent opportunity for new boys and girls to join in the fun. The club coaches will focus on introducing new underage players to the basic skills of Gaelic football in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere.

The outdoor training schedule also includes a series of non-competitive blitz games arranged with other clubs in an inclusive, fun and family orientated environment. Letterkenny Gaels club coaches have been Garda-vetted and GAA-accredited.

Under 6 football indoor training will resume again on Friday 17th February. Under 6 training takes place each Friday at 6pm in the Woodland NS gym. On Sunday the 19th February Under 8 and Under 10 training will kick off at the Aura Leisure Centre from 11am to 12noon and continue for six Sunday mornings before moving to the pitch. U12 training is already up and running. New children are welcome to join in all age groups.

To enquire about the underage football training, parents should contact John McDermott (086) 856 1768 for under 6’s, Conor Crossan (087) 133 2680, Brian Sweeney (087) 228 2386 for under 10’s and David O’Callaghan (086) 769 0305 for under 12’s (boys) and Michael O’Connor (087) 779 7292 for Under 12s (girls).