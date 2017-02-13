GALLERY

Picture spread from Naomh Conaill presentation night

Big crowd at annual awards event

Sports Reporter

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

There was a great crowd at the annual Naomh Conaill GAA club presentation event in the Limelight in Glenties on Friday night. 

A host of awards were presented on the night with the club's senior team receiving their Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht winning medals.

The Naomh Conaill minor team were also presented with their championship and league medals following another fantastic season.