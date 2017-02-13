GALLERY
Picture spread from Naomh Conaill presentation night
Big crowd at annual awards event
There was a great crowd at the annual Naomh Conaill GAA club presentation event in the Limelight in Glenties on Friday night.
A host of awards were presented on the night with the club's senior team receiving their Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht winning medals.
The Naomh Conaill minor team were also presented with their championship and league medals following another fantastic season.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on