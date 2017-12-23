PIC SPECIAL: Ballyshannon children present wonderful Nativity Play

Schools all across Donegal are now finished up for the Christmas holidays.

And for the teachers and the school staff, it's a welcome break after a hectic few weeks.

The schools have to be congratulated for organising so many fantastic Christmas plays, carols services and Nativity Play performances - where the stars of the shows were of course the children.

A big well done to all concerned.

The Democrat's photographer Thomas Gallagher visited Scoil Chaitriona National School in Ballyshannon where their Nativity Play went down a treat.