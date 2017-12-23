GALLERY OF PICS
PIC SPECIAL: Ballyshannon children present wonderful Nativity Play
A big well done to all at Scoil Chaitriona National School
Schools all across Donegal are now finished up for the Christmas holidays.
And for the teachers and the school staff, it's a welcome break after a hectic few weeks.
The schools have to be congratulated for organising so many fantastic Christmas plays, carols services and Nativity Play performances - where the stars of the shows were of course the children.
A big well done to all concerned.
The Democrat's photographer Thomas Gallagher visited Scoil Chaitriona National School in Ballyshannon where their Nativity Play went down a treat.
