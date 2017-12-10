GALLERY OF PICS
Festive delights at SuperValu Donegal town Christmas Food Night
Getting into the Christmas spirit at SuperValu
There was no end of Christmas treats in store as SuperValu in Donegal Town organised a wonderful evening of fun and Christmas delights at their annual Christmas Food Night.
The Christmas food event offered customers the chance to enjoy a great night of fun while enjoying the sights, sounds and smells of a traditional Christmas.
As you can see from photographer Thomas Gallagher's collection of photos, it really was a Super night at SuperValu.
