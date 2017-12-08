Picture spread as Ardara lights up for Christmas

The countdown is firmly on to Christmas, and in Ardara, there's no end of excitement and festive fever.

Last weekend, local children turned out in big numbers to meet Santa as the town's seasonal celebrations moved up a gear.

Families got their photos taken with the town's special guest on what is always a special day in Ardara.

It all began with the Christmas disco in the Nesbitt Arms on Sunday afternoon.

Then as the excitement began to build, Santa arrived with loads of toys and gifts for the boys and girls.

Glenties Brass Band entertained on the Diamond and the local choir sang Christmas carols before the official switch-on of the Christmas Lights.

It was a wonderful community effort and congratulations are extended ot Conal Gallagher who was chosen to perform the official switch-on this year.

Christmas Baubles are now on sale throughout the town at €2.50 each.

With the Christmas tree now lit up, the local community are invited to buy a bauble and tie it onto the tree to help create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

And to make it that extra bit special, people can include a note or decoration of their choice within the bauble.

Photos by JMAC.ie