Gallery of pics: St. Eunan's College Senior Awards event

These are busy times at St. Eunan's College in Letterkenny.

The college recently held the Senior House Awards event and with a big crowd in attendance, among them a number of special guests, it was a really enjoyalbe night.

On Thursday night, November 30th, it's the turn of the Junior House Awards.

The first year exams are ongoing this week and on Saturday, December 2nd, there's the Incoming 1sat year assessment test for new students for the 2018/19 academic year.

Tales in the Castle is on December 6th and then the first year Parent Teacher Meetings are on December 13th.

Thanks to photographer Brian McDaid for this lovely selection of photos from the recent Senior House Awards event.