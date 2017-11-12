A wedding with a difference in Ballyshannon for STOP

Passers by on Ballyshannon's Main Street on Saturday evening last were indeed curious as they observed all the glamorous ladies and besuited gentlemen descending on one of the town's most popular pubs.

The occasion was the 'marriage' of Fiona O'Doherty and Eddie Lyons and even though this was a “mock” wedding in aid of STOP and organised by Erne Wanderers, nothing was left to chance.

As the happy couple arrived the beautiful bride accompanied by her bridesmaids and “Father of the Bride” Maurice McLaughlin received a rapturous welcome by the celebrant “Fr” Darren Rooney and her many friends and relations.

After the official ceremony and the exchange of rings, “Fr. Rooney” declared the couple man and wife and the celebrations began in earnest.

Maurice McLaughlin told the Democrat, “Events like this are a great way of raising money for deserving causes and in picking STOP as their chosen charity Erne Wanderers have really made a good choice.

“We are all sadly too aware of the tragedy of suicide in society and organisations like STOP, Cycle Against Suicide, the Samaritans and others depend on the contributions of the general public to keep going.

“ Hopefully tonight's event will help out in some small way to ease the burden that they face.”

The evening was a great success with many of the other customers getting into the spirit of the celebrations and enjoying some of the great spread that Maurice had laid on.

The happy couple are rumoured to be on honeymoon in the beautiful resort of Rossnowlagh.