LISTEN: Donegal manager Declan Bonner disappointed at late decision to call off game

The Monaghan v Donegal Dr. McKenna Cup game was called off around fifteen minutes past two o'clock today in Clones after an inspection by Cavan referee Noel Mooney.

Speaking afterwards Donegal manager Declan Bonner said he was disappointed that it was called off, especially at such a late hour.

He must now prepare for the visit of Rory Gallagher and Fermanagh on Wednesday night while the Monaghan game will be refixed for next weekend

He was speaking to Peter Campbell . . .