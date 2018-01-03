DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Donegal manager Declan Bonner pleased with result but reveals Cian Mulligan picked up quad injury
Donegal manager Declan Bonner was very happy with the performance of his team in their first competitive game of his reign.
However, he was worried about the quad injury picked up by Cian Mulligan, who had made an impact when introduced. It is expected that Mulligan will be out for a few weeks.
Bonner was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game.
