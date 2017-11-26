Listen: Captain Willie Gillespie on an historic night for Naomh Colmcille

There were some fantastic individual performances as Naomh Colmcille claimed a famous victory over Belnaleck in Saturday night's Ulster Junior Championship final.

The Donegal champions came into their own in the second half and ended up winning by six points, 1-9 to 0-6.

Their captain, Willie Gillespie, scored three points in total, and two of them came at crucial stages of the second half.

Speaking after the game, the No. 14 said he was proud to captain the side on such a memorable night for the club.

He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.