DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Donegal's most decorated GAA player Karl Lacey speaking to Tom Comack at the GAA Banquet last weekend
Lacey's link to county continues alongside Declan Bonner
Karl Lacey of Four Masters was one of four players who were honoured at the Donegal GAA Banquet after retiring from county football this year.
However, Lacey will not be cutting his ties with the county as he is involved with Declan Bonner in the new senior management team and is looking forward to the role.
He was speaking to Tom Comack after the presentation on Saturday night in the Mount Errigal Hotel.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on