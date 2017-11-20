DONEGAL GAA
LISTEN: Donegal great Christy Toye on his county career and his Croke Park goals
Which of his Croke Park goals was most special?
Christy Toye was one of four players who were honoured by Donegal GAA on Saturday night last at their annual banquet. The St. Michael's man retired during 2017 after a glittering career. He holds the record of goals scored for Donegal in Croke Park and speaking to Tom Comack afterwards, he revealed which he enjoyed most . . .
