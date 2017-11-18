ULSTER JUNIOR CLUB SEMI-FINAL REACTION
LISTEN: Naomh Colmcille midfielder Michael Lynch gives his reaction to the Donegal side reaching the Ulster Junior final
Naomh Colmcille defied the odds to defeat Tyrone champions, Tattyreagh and reach the Ulster Junior Championship final. Their midfielder, Michael Lynch, also defied the medics by turning out for his club despite having a broken bone in his hand from the quarter-final.
But he was a happy man afterwards when giving his reaction to Diarmaid Doherty
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on