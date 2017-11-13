Listen: Dara Patton praises his players after FAI Junior Cup win

Rathmullan Celtic are one of four clubs from Donegal who are through to the national stages of the FAI Junior Cup following the latest round of ties on Sunday.

Rathmullan defeated Kilmacrennan Celtic 2-0 in an all-Donegal League Premier Division clash at Flag Pole Field.

The other sides through are Greencastle FC, Cappry Rovers and Castlefinn Celtic.

Speaking after Sunday's win, Rathmullan player-manager Dara Patton said his team have enough pedigree to go even further in the competition.

He spoke with the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty.