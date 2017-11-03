LISTEN: Donegal champions' new facility: New floodlit pitch at Towney, Kilcar officially opened

Kilcar celebrated further success tonight in Towney with the official opening of their new floodlit facility. Just a week out from their Ulster semi-final against Slaughtneil, chairman John Carr presided over the official opening which was performed by Minister of State, Joe McHugh, TD.

Carr remembered playing on the new facility when it was the main pitch in Kilcar.

After the official opening he spoke to Peter Campbell about the project and the current state of the Kilcar club.