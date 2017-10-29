ULSTER INTERMEDIATE C'SHIP QUARTER-FINAL
LISTEN: Tony McNamee on his all-important goal
Former Finn Harps player was the Milford match-winner in Armagh
Milford came from behind to win a thrilling Ulster Intermediate quarter-final against Killeavy in Armagh on Sunday.
And their match-winner, Tony McNamee, said the players were thrilled to be through to a semi-final.
The Ramelton man, who scored the winning point, talked the Democrat's Tom Comack, through his all-important goal.
