ULSTER INTERMEDIATE C'SHIP QUARTER-FINAL

LISTEN: Tony McNamee on his all-important goal

Former Finn Harps player was the Milford match-winner in Armagh

Tom Comack

Reporter:

Tom Comack

Email:

Sport@donegaldemocrat.com

LISTEN: Tony McNamee on his all-important goal

Milford came from behind to win a thrilling Ulster Intermediate quarter-final against Killeavy in Armagh on Sunday.

And their match-winner, Tony McNamee, said the players were thrilled to be through to a semi-final.

The Ramelton man, who scored the winning point, talked the Democrat's Tom Comack, through his all-important goal.