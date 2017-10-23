Donegal All- County- Football League Division One
Audio- Listen to Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty's reaction to Sunday win league win over Dungloe to claim a first league and championship success for the club in the one season.
Patrick McBrearty became the first Kilcar captain to lift the Dr Maguire and Democrat Cups in the one season after Kilcar clinched the Donegal Division One League title on Sunday, with a win over Dungloe,in the last league game of the season. After the game, Patrick, gave his reaction to the history making double to Tom Comack.
