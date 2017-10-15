DONEGAL SENIOR B FINAL - REACTION
Listen: Changes made the difference - Naomh Conaill manager Seamus O'Malley
Brilliant comeback gives Naomh Conaill victory over St. Eunan's
Naomh Conaill looked a beaten docket when they fell seven points behind in the second half of Sunday's Senior B Championship final at MacCumhaill Park.
But speaking after the game, Naomh Conaill manager Seamus O'Malley insisted his team weren't panicking and they managed to eat into the St. Eunan's lead.
O'Malley also reckoned the changes made in the second half also had a major impact on the game.
He gave his thoughts to the Democrat's Tom Comack following Naomh Conaill's 1-13 to 2-8 win.
N CONAILL V ST. EUNAN'S: Great second half enough for Naomh Conaill to take Senior B title #donegalgaa— Donegal Democrat (@dgldemocrat) October 15, 2017
https://t.co/39memVuqDU
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on