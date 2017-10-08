Listen: Glenfin captain Anna Marie McGlynn disappointed at narrow defeat

Glenfin were unfortunate to lose out in a thrilling Ulster Senior Ladies Club quarter-final against St. Macartans of Tyrone in Pairc Taobhoige on Sunday.

In the end, the visitors just got over the line with a 2-13 to 4-5 win.

Yvonne McMonagle hit a brilliant 3-3 for Glenfin, but speaking to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty after the game, Glenfin captain Anna Marie McGlynn, said they just didn't do enough to win.