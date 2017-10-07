Listen: 'McCourt and Boyle could be out for rest of season' - Ollie

Finn Harps lost for the third game on the spin when they went down to a 2-0 defeat at home to Dundalk on Saturday night.

However, there could be more bad news for the Donegal club with fears that Ethan Boyle and Paddy McCourt might not play again this season.

Both players came off in the second half of Saturday night's defeat, with Boyle appearing to have suffered a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the game, Harps boss Ollie Horgan said the early indications weren't good and neither player may feature again this season.

It's a blow to Harps who travel to play Derry City next Friday night. Horgan spoke to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty and gave his reaction following the latest defeat.