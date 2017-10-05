DONEGAL INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
LISTEN: Milford manager Danny O'Donnell has his eyes on Donegal IFC prize
After last year's defeat in the final, Danny O'Donnell has seen his side compete well in Division One and he is now back in the Intermediate final. His eyes are on the prize of taking the title and getting to play in the senior championship.
This week he shared his thoughts ahead of the final with Peter Campbell
Listen also to Milford team captain Paddy Peoples
