DONEGAL INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL
LISTEN: St. Naul's chairman Joe Brennan looks forward to Donegal Intermediate final
Sunday's Intermediate final is another big day in a busy year for St. Naul's. They have won Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht titles and are in the running for Division Three league honours.
On top of that their ladies are through to the Ulster Intermediate semi-final.
Peter Campbell talked to club chairman, Joe Brennan, who has the task of co-ordinating things at the club.
