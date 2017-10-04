DONEGAL INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

LISTEN: St. Naul's chairman Joe Brennan looks forward to Donegal Intermediate final

Peter Campbell

Sunday's Intermediate final is another big day in a busy year for St. Naul's. They have won Donegal and All-Ireland Gaeltacht titles and are in the running for Division Three league honours.

On top of that their ladies are through to the Ulster Intermediate semi-final. 

Peter Campbell talked to club chairman, Joe Brennan, who has the task of co-ordinating things at the club.