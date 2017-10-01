Listen: Laurence Toland on an exciting new challenge with Cockhill

Laurence Toland has enjoyed many's a good day at Swilly Park - but mostly in the colours of his hometown club, Swilly Rovers.

On Sunday, he was playing up front for his new club Cockhill Celtic as the champions kicked off their league campaign with a comfortable win over Swilly.

Toland bagged himself a hat-trick - and speaking to the Democrat's Diarmaid Doherty, he said he's looking forward to a new challenge with the Buncrana club.